Bella Thorne reunites with boyfriend in Mexico

Bella Thorne has reunited with her Italian boyfriend for the first time in five months.

The Blended actress and singer Benjamin Mascolo were forced to separate early on in the COVID-19 pandemic. Bella has now taken to Instagram to document her joy after linking up with the pop star in Mexico.

"After 5 months reunited & it feels so good," the 22-year-old wrote beneath photos of the couple embracing in the sunshine.

Benjamin also shared a snap of himself kissing his girlfriend, along with the caption: "My heart is exploding. I missed you so much."

The pair jetted off to Cabo San Lucas to be together as they would have faced a lengthy quarantine spell if they had staged the reunion in America or Italy, due to coronavirus restrictions.

Said to have been dating since April 2019, time apart has seemingly strengthened the couple's bond.

Earlier in the year, Bella posted heartfelt updates declaring much she missed Ben: "I miss being loved, and cuddled, and back scratches and neck kisses, feet rubs and bedside laughter," she penned, "I miss ur hands around mine."

The pair have some challenges ahead if they wish to remain in the same country, however. Following the reunion, Bella later asked fans: "Where shall we go next?? since ben isn’t allowed in America yet... and I can’t go to Italy unless I have a work permit there."