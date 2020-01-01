NEWS Johnny Depp pulled plug on Amber Heard marriage after faeces incident Newsdesk Share with :





Johnny Depp knew his marriage to Amber Heard was over after discovering faeces in their marital bed as part of what the actress dismissed as a "harmless prank".



The Pirates of the Caribbean star made the revelation in a written court statement in London on Tuesday, when his libel trial began against publishers at Britain's News Group Newspapers (NGN), and The Sun's executive editor, Dan Wootton, over a 2018 article in which he was branded a "wife-beater" in relation to domestic violence allegations made by his now-ex-wife Heard.



Depp has vehemently denied the abuse claims, insisting the Aquaman actress was the one who would frequently lash out, and during the first day of High Court proceedings, a statement submitted by the 57-year-old pinpointed the moment he decided to file for divorce.



In the written note, he explained Heard, or "possibly one of her friends", was responsible for "defecating" in their marital bed, and when the 34-year-old was confronted about the dirty discovery, she brushed off the incident as "just a harmless prank" - a move which proved to be the final straw in their already-crumbling marriage.



The news of the statement emerges after Depp took the witness stand and again shot down allegations of domestic violence, declaring it was a "strong and central part" of his moral code never to strike a woman "under any circumstances, at any time".



"I find it simply inconceivable and it would never happen," he added.



The trial is expected to last three weeks.



Depp's exes, Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis, could also be called to the stand to give evidence in his defence.



He and his The Rum Diary co-star Heard wed in early 2015, but split in May 2016, and settled their contentious divorce in 2017.