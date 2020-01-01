NEWS

Fourth child on the way for Josh Brolin

1 h
Newsdesk

Share with:

Josh Brolin is set to become a dad again.

The 52-year-old movie star's wife, Kathryn Boyd, has announced the news she is expecting the couple's second child via Instagram.

Sharing a photo of herself kissing 20-month-old daughter Westlyn Reign and showing off her baby bump, the mum-to-be writes: "The Brolin's (sic) are a growin'!! Our little December babe is on the way..."

Boyd, 32, is the True Grit star's third wife. They wed in 2016.

Brolin also has two kids, 32-year-old Trevor and Eden, 26, from his first marriage to actress Alice Adair. The pair divorced in 1994.

He then married Diane Lane in 2004, divorcing nine years later.

LATEST NEWS