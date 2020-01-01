Fourth child on the way for Josh Brolin

Josh Brolin is set to become a dad again.

The 52-year-old movie star's wife, Kathryn Boyd, has announced the news she is expecting the couple's second child via Instagram.

Sharing a photo of herself kissing 20-month-old daughter Westlyn Reign and showing off her baby bump, the mum-to-be writes: "The Brolin's (sic) are a growin'!! Our little December babe is on the way..."

Boyd, 32, is the True Grit star's third wife. They wed in 2016.

Brolin also has two kids, 32-year-old Trevor and Eden, 26, from his first marriage to actress Alice Adair. The pair divorced in 1994.

He then married Diane Lane in 2004, divorcing nine years later.