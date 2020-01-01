NEWS David Schwimmer hoping Friends reunion can still go ahead with live audience Newsdesk Share with :





David Schwimmer is holding out hope that the Friends reunion will still be filmed in front of a live audience.



The 53-year-old actor will be reuniting with former castmates Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc for the HBO Max special, the filming of which was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.



And while many show casts have enjoyed reunions via video chat during lockdown, David told Entertainment Tonight that it's important it takes place with an audience.



"I can tell you that we are hoping to shoot (the reunion) in August, in mid-August, but honestly, we will do it when it’s safe," he said. "There has always been a hope that a component of that reunion show will have a live audience, which makes the whole thing really tricky. We are obviously not going to risk anyone’s health by doing this."



As such, David added he has "no idea" when the reunion will actually be able to take place.



Friends, which ran from 1994 to 2004 was shot in front of a live audience.