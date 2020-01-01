NEWS Kourtney Kardashian: 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians became toxic for me' Newsdesk Share with :





Kourtney Kardashian is reducing her appearances in future Keeping Up with the Kardashians episodes because the show feels like a "toxic environment" in her life.



The star has previously spoken of her plans to step back from the reality series, which also features her sisters Kim and Khloe, her mother Kris, and her half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

And now, she's revealed that filming the series has really taken a toll on her.



"I have been filming the show non-stop for 14 years... I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was," she told Vogue Arabia.



The star also shot down chatter that her decision is due to a poor work ethic.



"Privacy is something I have come to value and finding that balance of private moments with being on a reality show is hard. People have this misconception that I don't want to work, which isn't true," she added. "I am following my happiness and putting my energy into that which makes me happy."



The 41-year-old is also looking out for the privacy of her children Mason, Penelope and Reign and wants to focus more on connecting with them now that the cameras have stopped rolling.



"I always try my absolute best when I'm with my kids not to be on my phone, to be present in what we're doing, and have those moments where you're looking in each other's eyes and connecting," she said.



"I usually take one day on the weekend where we have no plans, we hang out at the house in pajamas or sweats. We sleep in. I like to not be on a schedule on that day."