Jude Law in talks to play Captain Hook in live-action Peter Pan

Jude Law is in talks in play Captain Hook in Disney's upcoming live-action Peter Pan movie.



According to Variety, the English actor is set to play the iconic one-handed villain in Peter Pan & Wendy, a live-action update of Disney's 1953 animated classic, which remains the most successful adaptation of J.M. Barrie's novel about Peter Pan, the boy who can fly and never grows up.



If the deal closes, Law will follow in the footsteps of Dustin Hoffman, who played the character in Steven Spielberg's 1991 film Hook, Jason Isaacs, who starred in the 2003 live-action Peter Pan, and Garrett Hedlund, who portrayed the pirate in Joe Wright's 2015 movie Pan.



He will join a cast which already includes newcomer Alexander Molony, who will play Peter Pan, and Ever Anderson, the daughter of Milla Jovovich and Paul W.S. Anderson, who will star as Wendy. Their casting was announced back in March, shortly before Disney halted production on its movies due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Peter Pan & Wendy will be directed by Pete’s Dragon's David Lowery from a script he co-wrote with Toby Halbrooks.



The movie is the latest live-action adaptation Disney has in the works, following recent releases such as Aladdin and The Lion King, which both grossed more than $1 billion (£800 million) at the global box office, with an Aladdin sequel already in the works.



Sources have told Variety that Peter Pan & Wendy will be released in cinemas rather than on the Disney+ streaming service.



Law was recently seen in Captain Marvel, The Rhythm Section, and HBO series The New Pope. He is set to reprise his role of Dumbledore in the next Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them instalment and Dr. John Watson in the third Sherlock Holmes movie.