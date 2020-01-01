Jordana Brewster files for divorce

Actress Jordana Brewster has filed for divorce.

The Fast and the Furious star filed paperwork last week to end her 13-year marriage to film producer Andrew Form, according to The Blast. The filing comes weeks after editors at People published a report suggesting the 40-year-old had "quietly separated" from Form earlier this year. The private couple didn't comment on the report at the time.

The split is reportedly amicable and Brewster and her estranged husband plan to co-parent their young sons, Rowan, four, and Julian, six.

The couple tied the knot in May, 2007, two years after meeting each other on the set of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, which Form produced.