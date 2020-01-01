Thandie Newton quit Charlie's Angels after Amy Pascal meeting

Thandie Newton quit the 2000 Charlie's Angels remake after film executive Amy Pascal allegedly made racially insensitive comments in a meeting.

The Westworld star was in negotiations for a role in the big-screen reboot of the hit '70s TV show when she was called in to meet then-Columbia Pictures boss Pascal.

During the chat, Pascal allegedly told Newton there was a challenge in making her character "believable" as a college-educated woman, and then suggested there could be a bar scene in which her character "gets up on a table and starts shaking her booty".

"She's basically reeling off these stereotypes of how to be more convincing as a Black character," the 47-year-old told Vulture. "Everything she said, I was like, 'Nah, I wouldn't do that'. She's like, 'Yeah, but you're different. You're different'. That was Amy Pascal. That's not really a surprise, is it? Let's face it. I didn't do the movie as a result."

In response, Pascal, who stepped down from Sony Pictures in 2015 after an email hack revealed racially insensitive emails between her and producer Scott Rudin about former U.S. President Barack Obama, said she was "horrified to hear" Newton's allegations and insisted she had "no recollection" of the meeting.

"I've long considered Thandie a friend; I'm thankful that I've had the chance to make movies with her; and I hope to work with her again in the future," she stated.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress recalled an awkward meeting with the film's director McG in which he detailed the opening scene.

"The director said to me, 'I can't wait for this. The first shot is going to be... You're going to think it's, like, yellow lines down a road, and you pull back and you realise it's the stitching, because the denim is so tight on your a*s it's going to look like tarmac,'" she shared. "I was like, 'Oh, I don't think we're going to go down this road together'...I didn't want to be put in a position where I was objectified."

Charlie's Angels, which starred Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu, went on to make over $200 million (£159 million) worldwide.