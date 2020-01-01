Idris Elba teases Luther movie details

Idris Elba drove fans wild after declaring a Luther film was close to being in the works.

The 47-year-old last appeared as DCI John Luther in the hit BBC television show in January last year, and revealed the detective could be making his movie debut in the future.

During a Q&A session with multiple media outlets over Zoom to promote the third series of his semi-autobiographical comedy In The Long Run, Idris was asked about the future of troubled detective Luther.

"There isn't a real formal plan for Luther at the moment," he said. "I've made it very clear that I'd like to see Luther come back as a film. And I can tell you this; that we are this close to making a film of Luther."

The Thor: Ragnarok star made his debut as the detective in 2010, and while the fifth season of the crime drama ended on a huge cliffhanger last year with the apparent death of Ruth Wilson's genius psychopath Alice Morgan, there have been no plans as yet to renew the show for a sixth series.

Back in 2018, Idris revealed he and series creator Neil Cross had discussed the possibility of developing Luther into a big-screen feature.

"Luther has all the ingredients to echo those classic films of the ‘90s like Seven and Along Came A Spider and I think what we'd like to attempt is use that as a blueprint to create it," he told British newspaper the Metro.

"It will be more murder, more Volvos, more frowning Luther. Essentially we just want to try and take it to a much bigger remit and scale and perhaps international as well," he added.