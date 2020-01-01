NEWS Gabrielle Union insists 'more changes are needed' to end discrimination at NBC Newsdesk Share with :





Gabrielle Union has insisted NBC officials need to do more to address discrimination at their network.

On Tuesday, Union took to Twitter to comment on the network's plans, which, according to The Hollywood Reporter, were revealed in a memo from NBCUniversal TV and streaming chairman Mark Lazarus on the same day.



Lazarus' memo detailed the company's move to expand protections for employees against toxic workplace environments on shows produced by NBC and by third-party production companies.



"Great start by NBC to recognize the need to not turn away & ignore racial & gender discrimination on programs like #AGT," the Bad Boys star tweeted in response to the report. "More changes are needed however. Like stopping executives from intimidating talent from sharing their experience of racism in their own workplace investigations."



The former America's Got Talent judge went public about the harassment and discrimination she allegedly experienced during her time as a judge on the NBC show during season 14.



Union said that the network needs to do more in the future to protect employees from network leadership, and reiterated her allegation that she'd faced intimidation from an unnamed NBC executive.



The announcement by Lazarus comes after the company's internal investigation concluded: "No one associated with the show made any insensitive or derogatory remarks about Ms. Union’s appearance, and that neither race nor gender was a contributing factor in the advancement or elimination of contestants at any time."