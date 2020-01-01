Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to join forces with Michelle Obama for Girl Up summit

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is teaming up with Michelle Obama for the upcoming Girl Up Leadership Summit.

Representatives for the Girl Up foundation announced the news on Twitter on Tuesday (07Jul20), revealing the former actress will be a special guest at the virtual event being held from 13 to 15 July (20), where former First Lady Michelle is also set to appear.

"The present is female! But don’t take our word for it. Hear Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex’s advice for global girls leaders when she takes the stage at the 2020 @GirlUp Leadership Summit, happening virtually July 13-15!" the post reads.

Girl Up is an initiative working to uplift a new generation of young women as a force for gender equality. Actress Priyanka Chopra Jones – who attended Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry in 2018 - will also be appearing at the three-day virtual event., where she will take part in a Q&A.

Meghan has been a long-standing advocate of equality and human rights, previously delivering a powerful speech at the UN Women Conference in 2015 detailing her campaign against sexism.

The 38-year-old former actress and her husband Harry have been making several socially distanced appearances via video calls with charity leaders during the coronavirus outbreak.

The upcoming summit will mark the former Suits star's first speaking engagement since the couple stepped down as senior royals in March (20).