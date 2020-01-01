NEWS Naya Rivera missing after four-year-old son is found alone on boat Newsdesk Share with :





Former Glee actress Naya Rivera is missing after an incident on Wednesday which saw her four-year-old son left alone in a boat on a Californian lake.



The 33-year-old actress rented the boat on Lake Piru at around lunchtime on Wednesday, to take a trip out with her son Josey Dorsey. However, after the boat was overdue for return, staff at the lake went to search for it - and found it with her son onboard, but not Naya.



According to reports, Josey told authorities that his mother never got back on the boat after the pair went swimming. And while Josey was wearing a life vest, Naya is believed not to have been wearing one, according to NBC Los Angeles.



Josey, whose father is Naya's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, is reported to be unharmed.



Ventura County Sheriff’s Department deployed air and dive teams to "search for (a) possible drowning victim", which they later said was Naya.



They wrote on their Twitter page: "The missing person at Lake Piru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light."



One of Naya's most recent posts on Instagram saw her urge fans to make the most of their lives, as she wrote: "No matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you're alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised."



Naya is most famous for playing Santana Lopez on U.S. TV show Glee from 2009 to 2015. She was married to 36-year-old actor Ryan from 2014 to 2018.