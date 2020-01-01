Leigh Whannell in talks to direct Ryan Gosling's horror Wolfman

Leigh Whannell is reportedly in negotiations to direct the upcoming horror Wolfman, starring Ryan Gosling.

The filmmaker, who helmed The Invisible Man earlier this year, is also set to write the story for the film, which is inspired by the classic 1941 werewolf flick.

Gosling was already confirmed to star in the Universal horror, and while Whannell and the La La Land star have wanted to work together for years, the director originally passed when offered the Wolfman gig, according to Deadline.

Jason Blum's Blumhouse Productions, best known for producing low-budget horror films, such as Paranormal Activity, Insidious, and the Oscar-winning Get Out, has also joined the project.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but it's been reported that Gosling will play a news anchorman who becomes infected and transforms into a terrifying werewolf.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the script, written by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, has been inspired by the 1976 satire Network and 2014 thriller Nightcrawler.

Universal have been revamping their classic monster stories from the 1920s and 1950s, beginning with The Mummy in 2017, which despite starring Tom Cruise, was a box office flop and mauled by critics.

However, The Invisible Man, starring Elisabeth Moss and released in February, grossed more than $124 million (£98 million) at the worldwide box office, even though it was released just weeks before cinemas around the world shut due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Other movies being rebooted by the studio include Paul Feig's monster movie Dark Army and Renfield, which follows Dracula's henchman, and will be directed by Dexter Fletcher.