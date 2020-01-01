Zendaya and John David Washington shoot secret movie

Zendaya and John David Washington made a film in secret during the Covid-19 pandemic.

While many movie productions have been shut down and release dates pushed back, this covert operation has managed to continue unscathed.

Zendaya and BlacKkKlansman star John are believed to have completed shooting Malcolm & Marie, which was written and directed by Sam Levinson. The actress reportedly phoned her Euphoria director Levinson to see if he would be willing to make a movie during quarantine and within six days he had the general structure for Malcolm & Marie.

According to Deadline, filming on the top-secret project began on 17 June and wrapped last week on 2 July.

Production on Malcolm & Marie adhered to all the safety guidelines regarding the Covid-19 health crisis and was shot at the Caterpillar House – described as “an environmentally conscious glass architectural marvel” – in Carmel, California.

The plotline is being kept a closely guarded secret, but there are reports it has some similarities to Netflix’s Marriage Story which followed the breakdown of a relationship.

Zendaya has posted a still on Twitter from the movie set, giving her fans the first look at the film. In the black and white image, The Greatest Showman actress is seen leaning into her co-star, son of Denzel Washington, for a kiss.