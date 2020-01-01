Joe Russo wanted Wolverine in Avengers: Endgame

Joe Russo wanted Wolverine to feature in the Avengers: Endgame final battle scene.

Last year's blockbuster featured a swathe of superhero characters who all assembled during the emotional finale, as Chris Evans' Captain America led his Marvel cohorts in one last stand against supervillain Thanos.

Despite the likes of Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther and Spider-Man returning for the battle, there's one more beloved Marvel comic book mutant that filmmaker Joe would've loved to bring back for the epic scene.

"I mean, Wolverine was always one of my favourite characters," he told ComicBookMovie.com when asked who he would've put in the movie. "Incredible Hulk #181 was one of the first comic books that I remember collecting, which was the first appearance of Wolverine.

"Hugh Jackman has done an incredible job with that character over the years, and I think they should take a break for a little while before someone else takes a crack at it.”

Joe, along with his filmmaker brother Anthony Russo, have previously declared their adoration for the clawed mutant hero, and while promoting Avengers: Infinity War in 2018, Anthony confessed he would've loved to have Wolverine in the box office smash.

While Marvel Studios have no immediate plans to recast Wolverine after Jackman made his last appearance as the mutant in 2017's Logan, Kevin Feige has hinted that the X-Men character might make an appearance in the future.