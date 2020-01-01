NEWS Glee stars ask fans for prayers as they react to missing Naya Rivera Newsdesk Share with :





Glee stars Heather Morris and Harry Shum Jr. have urged fans to pray for their former castmate Naya Rivera, after she went missing during a boat trip with her son on Wednesday.



Authorities will renew their search and rescue mission "at first light" on Thursday morning after proving unsuccessful on Wednesday.



Rivera was reported missing after staff at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, went to look for the boat she had hired with her four-year-old son Josey after it was late to be returned. When they found it, Josey was board but Naya was not, with her son telling officers that she went for a swim with him but never got back onto the boat.



Following the tragic news, Naya's Glee co-stars took to social media to pray for her safe rescue, with Heather writing on her Instagram Stories: "We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home to us. We need your love and light."



Harry wrote "Praying", while Iqbal Theba commented, "Oh God... mercy... please..." and Max Adler shared several praying hands emojis.



Captain Eric Buschow, a spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, told reporters that Naya was "presumed drowned", explaining: "We're going on the belief that she did go in the water, and we've not been able to locate her. This may well be a case of drowning. This is a big reservoir, it's deep, these kinds of things happen. We don't know all the circumstances. Investigators are working on that, getting as much information as possible."