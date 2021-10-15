Halloween Kills and Candyman reboot releases postponed

Halloween Kills and the Candyman reboot are among the horror movies being delayed until 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 12th instalment in the hugely successful Halloween saga, which sees Jamie Lee Curtis reprise her iconic role as former tormented babysitter Laurie Strode, was due to be hitting cinemas on 16 October.

Franchise creator John Carpenter, who directed the original 1978 movie, took to Twitter to explain the reasons behind the delay, and confessed he and director David Gordon Green were "heartbroken" by the decision.

“If we release it in October of this year as planned, we have to face the reality that the film would be consumed in a compromised theatrical experience,” he wrote. “After weighing our options, we have chosen to push the film’s theatrical release by one year.”

However, he did cheer up fans when he confirmed that the new film will see the return of a swathe of original cast members, including Brian Andrews, Nancy Stephens, Brent Le Page, Charles Cypher and Kyle Richards.

The 13th movie in the horror saga, Halloween Ends has subsequently been pushed back from 15 October 2021 to the following year.

Meanwhile, Universal Pictures has announced the Candyman reboot, co-written by Oscar winner Jordan Peele, has been postponed by three weeks, from September until 16 October.

And The Forever Purge, the latest instalment in the dystopian horror franchise, has got a release date of July next year, after being indefinitely delayed in May.