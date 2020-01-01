Dive teams enlisted in search for Glee star Naya Rivera

Dive teams from across southern California have been enlisted in the search for former Glee star Naya Rivera, who is feared drowned after going missing on Lake Piru on Wednesday

The search for the star was halted due to darkness last night after her four-year-old son, Josey Dorsey, was found alone on a boat she had hired, reportedly telling officers that she went for a swim with him but never got back into the boat.

Early on Thursday morning, officials from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office confirmed they were resuming their search for the actress, who played Santana Lopez in the hit high school glee club drama - and would be enlisting diving teams to help find out what has happened to her.

"The search for Naya Rivera will continue this morning at Lake Piru," they tweeted. "The lake will be closed to the public while search operations continue. Dive teams from throughout the region will be assisting us through mutual aid."

The tweet also tagged in the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, the helicopter search unit, and the nearby city of Fillmore's Sheriff's office.

Several of her old Glee castmates expressed their shock after she went missing, with Heather Morris and Harry Shum Jr. publicly praying for her on social media. Demi Lovato, who had a guest spot on the show as a love interest for Naya's character, also urged her Instagram followers to send their prayers for the missing star.

Naya's ex-fiance, the rapper Big Sean has liked numerous tweets calling on fans to pray for the actress or for anyone with any information to assist police in their search.

Josey is her son with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, who she divorced in 2018 after four years of marriage. The pair share joint custody of their son.