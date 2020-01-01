NEWS Drew Barrymore: 'I work so hard to not be the size of a bus' Newsdesk Share with :





Drew Barrymore joked karma is the reason why she has to work out so hard to keep herself in shape.



The 45-year-old discussed body image during an interview for InStyle magazine, and revealed that she has maintained focus on her diet and fitness regime despite being in the midst of a global pandemic.



"I eat really clean and healthy, and I do an hour of Pilates at least four days a week. I have to work so hard at not being the size of a bus," she quipped. "And it's OK. That is just my journey. That is my karma. I don't know, maybe I was thin and mean in a past life."



The 50 First Dates star also opened up on the affect juggling working and home schooling her two daughters, Olive, seven, and six-year-old Frankie, was having on her mental health.



"I felt very overwhelmed at first – and I hate feeling overwhelmed. It was weird to be a mom and a teacher and a provider and a friend. I felt sad for a while that I was all I could offer my children," Drew candidly shared. "Then I realised that I had to get out from under it. I have so much empathy and patience for everyone but myself, it's sick."



The Flower Beauty founder, who shot the cover images for the InStyle spread herself, confessed while it's been hard taking care of herself during the Covid-19 lockdown, she acknowledged that things will begin to get back to some kind of normality soon.



"In these times you can just start to feel bad about yourself. I began to self-doubt and beat myself up. Then I was like, 'This is temporary.' I tell my kids that too. It's not normal; it's the new normal. It's a learning curve, and, hopefully, this is all happening for a reason," she explained.