Naya Rivera presumed dead as lake search continues

Authorities involved in the search for missing actress Naya Rivera are convinced they won't find her alive.

Divers enlisted to find the former Glee star after she vanished while swimming in Lake Piru, California with her four-year-old son on Wednesday, resumed the search on Thursday morning, but now it's considered a recovery mission, so Naya's remains can be laid to rest.

A spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said the "goal is still to bring Ms Rivera home to her family so they can have some closure."

The 33-year-old disappeared after taking a swim in the lake, 50 miles north of Los Angeles, on Wednesday afternoon.

The actress rented a pontoon boat with her son, Josey, who was discovered three hours later, alone and sleeping when lake officials went looking for the vessel after Naya didn't return in the time allocated.

Meanwhile, Tiffany Haddish has held out hope Naya will be found alive and safe.

Responding to a 7 July tweet from a fan who urged Rivera to write a follow-up to her 2016 book Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up, Naya responded: "Thanks love! What would interest and inspire you most?"

Haddish saw the correspondence on Thursday and wrote: "You being ALIVE and telling us all a story about how you survived... Please God."