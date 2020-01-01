Amy Schumer putting pregnancy plans on hold

Amy Schumer has researched surrogacy to expand her family after pausing her in vitro fertilisation treatment.

The Trainwreck star welcomed son Gene with her husband Chris Fischer last year, and in January she revealed they had started IVF in their efforts to give their son a sibling.

However, Schumer has since halted further procedures amid coronavirus concerns, and the actress admitted she may not move forward with plans for a second pregnancy, after suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum while she was expecting Gene.

The intense morning sickness condition led the comedian to be hospitalised, and she's learned there's a '90 per cent chance' of her developing the illness again if she does fall pregnant - which has made Schumer seriously reconsider.

Schumer detailed her journey to motherhood in new TV documentary series Expecting Amy, in which she chatted to her model friend and mother-of-two Christy Turlington Burns, who confessed she would love to experience pregnancy for a third time.

"Great! I am looking for a surrogate because I'm never doing it again," Schumer quipped on camera.

In an interview with U.S. breakfast show Today, she revealed she wasn't completely joking: "It is something we've absolutely explored," the 39-year-old said of surrogacy, "I mean, it (pregnancy) is something that I can't imagine putting myself through again, but it's also something I can't imagine not putting myself through. It's so confusing."