Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband welcome new baby

Jesse Tyler Ferguson's dreams of becoming a dad have been realised - the Modern Family star and his husband Justin Mikita are now parents.

The couple announced the arrival of their son, Beckett, in a statement published to People online on Thursday.

"Jesse and Justin welcomed their little bundle of joy, Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita, on July 7, 2020," the statement reads, "The new parents are overjoyed and excited for this new journey as a family of three."

Jesse revealed he and Justin were set to become dads during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in January.

"I'm actually expecting a baby in July with my husband, but shhh, don't tell anyone. Let's keep it between us," he joked, adding: "I'm very excited. I'm 44 now. I'm like, 'Let's get this show going, tick-tock'."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2013, held off on parenthood for some years before taking the plunge.

"Justin and I are very excited to become dads in the near future," Jesse told Entertainment Tonight in 2017, "No announcement yet, nothing has happened, but yeah, we are excited. We have been together for four years and we always said, 'Let's give ourselves five years just to be married,' and that's coming up."