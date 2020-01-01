Naya Rivera's ex-husband rushes to son's side as search for missing Glee star continues

Actor Ryan Dorsey dropped everything to be by his son's side after his ex-wife, Naya Rivera, went missing during a lake trip with the boy.

Authorities are still searching for Naya at Lake Piru in California, where the former Glee star vanished while swimming with her son on Wednesday afternoon.

Four-year-old Josey is now with his father Ryan, who appeared on the TV shows Ray Donovan and Justified. The actor was seen holding his son as they left the home of Naya’s sister Nickayla Rivera in Valencia, California, on Thursday.

"Ryan headed up there as soon as their son was found to look after him," the actor's housemate tells the Daily Mail. "He was gone by the time I got home Wednesday."

The 36-year-old actor, who has joint custody of his son following his divorce from Naya in 2018, told reporters he is too distraught to answer any questions and is focusing on taking care of his young child.

Authorities at the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed Naya is still missing, presumed dead.

Her son told cops his mother did not return after she went swimming.

Experts fear the actress may have drowned at the lake, which was said to be one of her favourite places to visit.