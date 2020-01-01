NEWS Ruby Rose congratulates 'amazing' Batwoman replacement Javicia Leslie Newsdesk Share with :





Ruby Rose lavished praise on her Batwoman replacement Javicia Leslie as she reacted to the casting news on Instagram.



Following the announcement that the God Friended Me star will succeed Ruby on the show, playing a new misfit character named Ryan Wilder, the Australian actress took to social media on Wednesday to share her excitement.



"OMG!! This is amazing!!" Ruby, who quit the show after just one season, wrote alongside a picture of Javicia. "I am so glad Batwoman will be played by an amazing Black woman. I want to congratulate Javicia Leslie on taking over the bat cape. You are walking into an amazing cast and crew. I can’t wait to watch season 2 you are going to be amazing !!"



Meanwhile, Javicia shared a Deadline article about her casting on her own Instagram page, and wrote: "For all of the little Black girls dreaming to be a superhero one day... it’s possible!"



In a statement about her new gig earlier in the day, Javicia had said: "I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honoured to join this groundbreaking show, which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community."



Batwoman premiered last year with Ruby making history as TV's first openly gay superhero.



According to reports, Javicia's Wilder is a Batwoman wannabe, who takes over from Ruby's Kate Kane when she goes missing. The new season will premiere on television in January, 2021.