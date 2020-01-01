Colin Trevorrow: 'Lockdown worked to our advantage on Jurassic World: Dominion'

Colin Trevorrow thinks the global coronavirus lockdown has had a positive effect on his movie, Jurassic World: Dominion.

The director had been shooting the follow-up to 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, for four weeks in the U.K. when the Covid-19 outbreak struck, and film sets across the world were immediately shut down.

Trevorrow and his star-studded cast are heading back to work at Pinewood Studios near London after more than three months on hiatus, and the filmmaker revealed that the break has in fact helped him.

"For many of us, Dominion was already the biggest creative challenge of our lives, before the lockdown," he told Empire magazine. "The shooting schedule really worked to our advantage – the first four weeks we put to film were mostly sequences with dinosaurs in them.

"So that allowed us to get a head start on VFX (visual effects) and workshop some of the newer elements without the pressure of a looming deadline."

Trevorrow also said that he's confident the new health and safety guidelines will keep the cast and crew members safe on set of the third movie in the Jurassic World franchise, but noted that it might take a while to get used to the new normal.

"The hard part will be constructing a creative environment within all the precautions. Once the cameras roll, we have to forget our world and live in the world of the movie. That may take some practice," he confessed.

Dominion will also see original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern reprise their roles, and Trevorrow is excited to get going.

"I’ve been really moved by the way everyone has shown support for each other,” he shared. “We’re all fired up to get back to work. This is what we do, and we’re all eager to get back out there and do it.”