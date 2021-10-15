Jamie Lee Curtis reassures fans delayed Halloween film is 'worth the wait'

Jamie Lee Curtis is reassuring fans the delayed Halloween Kills is a "masterpiece" that is worth the wait after the horror film was pushed back a year.

The film, which was initially set to open on 16 October, will debut in cinemas next year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Curtis, who reprises her role as Laurie Strode in the latest instalment of the horror franchise, insists there will be a pay-off when audiences finally get to experience director David Gordon Green's movie.

"I am as disappointed as you are," she tweeted on Wednesday. "Mostly because the movie David has created from the characters that John (Carpenter) and Debra (Hill) created is a masterpiece. Prescient and powerful. I promise you it will be worth the wait."

Gordon Green and franchise creator John Carpenter announced they were "heartbroken" the film's premiere has been moved in a joint statement released on Wednesday, but they plan to use the extra time to perfect the film.

"We have to face the reality that the film would be consumed in a compromised theatrical experience," they shared. "On top of a traditional release, Universal has agreed to an IMAX presentation of the film in October 2021. We are sound mixing with one of the greatest design teams that can slash, scream and creep their way under your skin. We're going to have time to complete the film with the quality the fans deserve."

The 13th movie in the horror saga, Halloween Ends has subsequently been pushed back from 15 October 2021 to the following year.