Katie Holmes follows Thandie Newton after Westworld star opens up about working with Tom Cruise

Katie Holmes has started following Thandie Newton on Instagram after the British actress opened up about working with the star's ex-husband Tom Cruise in a new interview.



Westworld star Thandie recalled working with Cruise on Mission: Impossible 2 in a new Vulture piece, recalling that the Top Gun star was stressed out as he tried to perfect every frame of every scene, even asking his co-star to swap roles with him so he could show her what he wanted from one tough sequence.



Revealing she was "so scared" of her castmate, Thandie revealed Tom was "a very dominant individual", adding, "He tries super hard to be a nice person, but the pressure - he takes on a lot. And I think he has this sense that only he can do everything as best as it can be done."



Thandie went on to claim Tom gave her unusual Christmas gifts linked to Scientology.



And it appears Katie might empathise with her fellow actress - she started following Thandie on the social media app soon after her interview went viral earlier this week.



Katie wed Tom in November, 2006 and the marriage lasted six years with the couple welcoming a daughter called Suri in April 2006. The actress has never spoken about the union publicly.