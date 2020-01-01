Ron Perlman: 'Hellboy reboot was none of my business'

Ron Perlman has avoided watching the Hellboy reboot.

Stranger Things star David Harbour took over as the titular horned superhero for last year's critically-panned remake, which was directed by Neil Marshall and hated by fans of the legendary comic book character.

And Perlman, who played the beloved hero in Guillermo del Toro's Hellboy back in 2004 and follow up Hellboy II: The Golden Army, can't bring himself to watch the remake.

"It was none of my business. It would only provoke me into whatever things I didn’t need to add to my list of grievances," the 70-year-old told Empire magazine.

Elsewhere in the interview, he revealed that he was offered to reprise his role in Marshall's reboot, but turned it down, as he would only play Hellboy again if double Oscar winner del Toro was behind the camera.

He also teased the prospect of teaming up with the filmmaker once more to make Hellboy III, and finish the trilogy that del Toro originally planned to make.

"If Guillermo were to wake up one day and say, ‘You know what Ron? We need to finish the trilogy,’ which is an idea that is near and dear to me, I’d be there in a heartbeat. But without him I have no interest in donning the make-up again," Perlman shared. "And you know, I just turned 70. So I would actually go down in history as being the oldest superhero!"