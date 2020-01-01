NEWS Coronavirus lockdown leads to financial struggles for Robert De Niro Newsdesk Share with :





The coronavirus lockdown has drained Robert De Niro's finances, the actor's lawyer has told a court in Manhattan, New York.



Speaking via a Skype call on Thursday, the Joker actor confessed he has been forced to make a series of cutbacks, as he fought to dismiss his estranged wife Grace Hightower's emergency order to double her monthly American Express card credit limit to $100,000 (£79,100).



Hightower's lawyer told a judge that De Niro had cut her monthly American Express allowance in half, prompting his attorneys to reveal their client's fortunes have taken a turn for the worse in recent months.



De Niro's lawyers said the COVID-19 pandemic has hit De Niro's restaurant chain Nobu and Greenwich Hotel business particularly hard, with both establishments closed or partially closed for months.



According to the New York Post De Niro’s lawyer, Caroline Krauss, told the judge Nobu lost over $4.8 million (£3.8 million) in April and May, adding her client had to borrow $500,000 (£396,000) from his business partners to cover a payment to investors because "he doesn’t have the cash."



Krauss also pointed out that under the terms of the pair's 2004 prenuptial agreement, payments to Hightower will decline if De Niro suffers a loss of income.