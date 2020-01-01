NEWS Lindsay Lohan to serve as mother's maid of honour Newsdesk Share with :





Lindsay Lohan will play maid of honour at her mother's upcoming wedding.



Dina Lohan has announced the Mean Girls star and her 26-year-old sister Aliana will share the role, while her two sons, Michael, and Cody, aged 32 and 24 respectively, will walk her down the aisle when she's ready to marry her internet fiance Jesse Nadler.



Dina is yet to meet Nadler in-person.



'I am going to go off the grid," Dina told Listen to me, The OG MAMA D! podcast co-host Chanel Omari when asked about her wedding plans.



Explaining: "Lindsay and Ali are going to be my maid of honours (sic) because they're both angels and both my boys are going to walk me down the aisle together," Dina praised her sons, adding, "They've both been there (married) and (my children) are such amazing men and so kind to their women. I can't even make it up."



The 57-year-old reality TV star insisted she won't rush to tie the knot after she finally meets Jesse, who proposed to her by mailing her an engagement ring in the post.



'We will meet way before," she stressed, "We aren't freaks or weirdos... I know him, he knows me. We have no secrets. I love him for him."