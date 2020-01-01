NEWS Matt Reeves seals deal for The Batman television series Newsdesk Share with :





Matt Reeves will bring The Batman to life on the small screen after signing a new television series deal.

The director of the highly-anticipated comic book adaptation, starring Robert Pattinson, is developing a TV companion show, which has been picked up by bosses at new streaming service HBO Max.



"This is an amazing opportunity, not only to expand the vision of the world I am creating in the film, but to explore it in the kind of depth and detail that only a longform format can afford," Reeves tells Deadline, revealing he'll be working alongside writer Terence Winter, "who has written so insightfully and powerfully about worlds of crime and corruption".



Winter created hit period drama Boardwalk Empire.



It is unclear whether Pattinson will appear as the Caped Crusader on the TV show, as the series may centre around various characters in the Batman story.



Filming on Reeves The Batman movie recently resumed in the U.K. following the coronavirus shutdown. It's due for release in late 2021.