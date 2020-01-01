NEWS Lea Michele quits Twitter amid trolling over missing Naya Rivera Newsdesk Share with :





Lea Michele has closed her Twitter account after facing relentless trolling over her strained relationship with former Glee co-star Naya Rivera, who is missing and presumed dead.



Michele, who is currently pregnant with her first child, has come under fire from users on the social networking site for not publicly speaking out about Rivera's disappearance on California's Lake Piru.



33-year-old Rivera went missing on Wednesday after taking a boat ride on the lake with her four-year-old son Josey, who was later found on the boat alone.



On Saturday night, fans took to Twitter to comment on Michele quitting the platform, following years of reports of a feud between the pair. Michele has yet to address her absence on the site publicly or comment on Rivera's disappearance.



For her part, Rivera had denied she and Michele were ever locked in a feud but had admitted they had a difficult working relationship on the Glee set.



"We are both strong-willed and competitive – not just with each other but with everyone – and that's not a good mixture," she wrote in her 2016 memoir, Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes and Growing Up. "As Santana (Rivera's part) moved from a background character to one with bigger plot lines and more screen time, I think Rachel – erm, I mean Lea – didn't like sharing the spotlight."



However, their relationship appeared to have mended, and Rivera was one of the first to congratulate Michele on her pregnancy announcement, writing: "Aww congrats! I love this. You're going to be a great mommy!"