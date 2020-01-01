NEWS Nick Cordero's wife celebrates the life of late Broadway star Newsdesk Share with :





Nick Cordero's closest friends and family joined the actor's widow, Amanda Kloots, for a small memorial in celebration of his life on Saturday.



The Rock of Ages star, died age 41 from coronavirus complications on 5 July, 95 days after he was first hospitalised in Los Angeles.



A week after his passing, Kloots took to Instagram to share that she had gathered with a few loved ones to remember the good times with Cordero, the father of her one-year-old son, Elvis.



Recalling her words to her followers, Kloots wrote: "I said, 'Nick would have wanted this to be a celebration. Let's try to laugh, share great stories and sing for him and to his memory.' He would have loved it."



Kloots explained the mourners listened to the tune I'm Here from hit Broadway show The Color Purple.



The couple had fallen in love with the production 'years ago', and now the powerful lyrics, about embracing independence and moving on, have inspired Kloots to stay strong for their young son.



She continued, "Truly, I am scared. Scared of my new normal, of the pain, the loss and being strong enough to get through it."



Vowing to stay strong for the sake of her young son, Kloots concluded the emotional post by admitting she 'never thought' she would be embarking on this 'long journey ahead', adding: "No one can tell me how to do it, I have to do it. I may do things right, I may do them wrong. There isn't a perfect way. One day, one step at a time. I have faith that God is leading the way and that Nick is our angel."