50 Cent riles Will Smith in private messages

50 Cent has shared a snap of private messages between himself and Will Smith to social media, after Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith confessed to having an affair with rapper August Alsina.



Pinkett Smith recently came clean during a tell-all interview on her Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk.



The actress explained she developed a friendship with Alsina four years ago, during a secret separation between her and Smith while they were experiencing marriage troubles.



Amid the ongoing drama the In da Club star seemingly reached out to Aladdin star Smith, writing, “Yo Will you alright over there?”



According to the screenshot, Will replied, “Yes I’m cool, I appreciate your concern my brother.”



However, things took a turn after 50, real name Curtis James Jackson III, asked, “But why she tell you that s**t on a show for everybody to see?”



“We broke up so she did her and I did me," Smith fired back, as 50 continued: “Then she said only SHE can give permission for somebody to blow her back out.”



Will responded, “F*** you 50.”



50 Cent posted the screenshot on Instagram, captioning it: “Damn it’s like that, what i do ?(sic)," followed by hashtags promoting his cognac and champagne brands.