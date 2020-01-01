John Travolta's wife Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer

John Travolta's actress wife Kelly Preston has died following a private two-year battle with breast cancer.

The 57-year-old actress, who starred in movies such as Jerry Maguire, passed away on Sunday morning, a representative for the family confirmed to People.

"Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends," the rep added. "She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul, who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."

The actor has also confirmed the sad news via Instagram, adding: "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.

"My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered."

Travolta, who shares daughter Ella, 20, and nine-year-old son Benjamin with his late wife, added he plans on "taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother".

Preston wed Travolta in 1991. The couple also shared son Jett, who died at the age of 16 in January 2009, after suffering a seizure during a family holiday in the Bahamas.

Kelly's screen credits also include SpaceCamp, Twins, Jack Frost, For Love of the Game, and comedy View From the Top. She also starred opposite her husband in 2000's Battlefield Earth. Her last screen credit was 2018 movie Gotti, in which she played Victoria, the wife of mob boss John Gotti - also played by her husband.