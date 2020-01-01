Universal denies halting production on Jurassic World: Dominion over positive Covid-19 tests

A Universal Pictures representative has denied halting production on Jurassic World: Dominion due to crewmembers testing positive for Covid-19.

The third instalment in the Jurassic World franchise became the first movie to resume filming in the U.K. following the coronavirus lockdown when the cast and crew went back to set at Pinewood Studios outside of London at the start of last week.

However, it was reported by Britain's The Sun newspaper on Friday that production had already been forced to shut down due to positive Covid-19 tests among the crew.

A representative for Universal, the studio behind the movie, denied the report in a statement to Variety.

"Any reports indicating that Jurassic World: Dominion has halted production are categorically untrue," said the spokesperson. "The production is in its fifth day of shooting today, and we're thrilled to be back in front of the camera on this incredible project."

The movie, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, alongside original Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, was four weeks into its 20-week production when filming first shut down in March due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Variety reported that Universal would be implementing new safety procedures to keep the Pinewood Studios set free from Covid-19, with a $5 million (£4 million) testing operation in place.

However, despite the fact that the British government has waived quarantine restrictions for those working on major Hollywood productions in the country in a bid to let shoots get underway as quickly as possible, 72-year-old star Neill has decided to spend 14 days in quarantine following his arrival from New Zealand, with him telling The Guardian, "I feel it's incumbent upon me to do so. It's only fair."

The movie is set to hit cinemas in June 2021.