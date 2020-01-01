Kumail Nanjiani wanted his Eternals superhero to be 'full of joy'

Kumail Nanjiani wanted his superhero Kingo in The Eternals to be "full of joy".

The Pakistani-American actor, who bulked up to play the comic book character in the upcoming Marvel blockbuster, confessed that he was desperate to make sure he was likeable on the big screen after becoming increasingly frustrated with the negative depiction of Pakistani people in movies.

"I approached him really as the opposite of the opportunities that I had gotten and the opportunities that a lot of other brown men traditionally get in Hollywood," the 42-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter. "I feel like we're this group where we can be the model minority, so the smart nerds, or the exact opposite, terrorists, depending on what the project is. Those are the two ends of the spectrum that we occupy and very little in between."

The Big Sick star added that before his impressive physical transformation, he only played weak nerds, so he was overjoyed to be given the opportunity to make himself look cool.

"I've gotten to play a nerd, so I wanted this guy to be cool. I've played weaklings, so I wanted this guy to be strong. Brown men have had to play terrorists, so I wanted this guy to be full of joy. So, really, this character for me was defined by what I didn't want him to be," Kumail explained.

The Eternals, also starring Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, and Richard Madden, is set to be released in February 2021.