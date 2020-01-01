Vivica A. Fox tips Zendaya for possible Kill Bill sequel

Vivica A. Fox wants Zendaya to play her onscreen daughter in a possible Kill Bill sequel.

The actress, who played Vernita Green in the 2003 movie, shared last month that director Quentin Tarantino and her co-star Uma Thurman had discussed reprising their roles for a possible third movie, and was later asked who she thinks should play her daughter.

"I haven't got any official word... I had a feeling that hopefully (Tarantino) was waiting on (the actress who plays) my daughter to grow up a little bit," Fox explained to NME.

"But then I was doing an interview and they asked 'What young actress would you get to play your daughter?' and I was like 'No, Ambrosia (Kelley)!' but they meant an established actress," she added, referring to the young actress who played her daughter Nikki in the first film.

And when prompted for her views on recasting the role, Fox revealed she already had someone in mind

"So I went, Zendaya! How hot would that be? And that would probably green light this project. Because her and Uma are both very tall, and it would just be kick-butt, and I love her," she smiled. "Hopefully now we can put that out, like 'Tarantino, cast Zendaya!' And spark his interest to put it on the fast track. Wouldn't it be amazing?"

While she's happy to consider new names for her onscreen daughter, the 55-year-old isn't so keen to see someone else play Vernita.

"I'd get on the phone with my agent immediately, making sure that I could be a part of it," she insisted. "Tarantino has a great way of figuring out how to bring a character back even if they died, in a flashback or something. People have been waiting, and I'm in the waiting line too!"