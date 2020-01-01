Josh Gad and Mariah Carey lead tributes to Kelly Preston

Josh Gad, Mariah Carey and Daniel Dae Kim led tributes to Kelly Preston following the actress' death on Sunday.

A representative for Preston and her husband John Travolta confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement, revealing the screen star passed away following a private two-year battle with breast cancer - leaving behind John and their children Ella, 20, and Ben, nine.

Following the announcement, a host of famous names took to social media to pay tribute to the late star, with Frozen actor Josh among the first.

"I’m in absolute shock. What a beautiful and amazing actress and person. So sad to hear of her passing at such a young age," he penned. "My heart goes out to John Travolta and the entire family. What a loss.”

"Sending so much love to you and your family in this heartbreaking moment," Mariah wrote, while Daniel, a former co-star of Kelly's, added in his own tribute: "I was lucky enough to work with her on one of my very first films, For Love of the Game. We were shooting on cold days in Colorado, but she couldn’t have been warmer or kinder to a young, nervous actor trying to make good. I’ll never forget that. Thank you Kelly."

Back to the Future star Lea Thompson was another of Kelly's former castmates to remember the actress, sharing pictures from the set of their 1986 movie SpaceCamp and writing: "I am so very sad to hear of my old friend @therealkellypreston passing. We had so much fun making #spacecamp all those many years ago. She was always full of love and light and Hawaiian breeziness.

"Kelly was so beautiful inside and out. Went way too young. #heartbroken for her whole family #breastcancerawareness is so important. Hold each other close and let’s keep fighting for a cure."

Spencer Breslin, who starred alongside Kelly in The Cat in the Hat, also paid his respects to the actress, tweeting: "RIP to my on screen mom, #kellypreston. What a lovely woman. Such a sad loss."

And author and activist Maria Shriver wrote: "Shocked by this sad news. Kelly was such a bright loving soul, a talented actress, and a loving mom and wife. My heart breaks for her family who have already known such sadness and grief. Join me in sending them love and strength.”