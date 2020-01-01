Search for missing Naya Rivera widened as Glee co-stars ask fans to 'show some respect'

The search for Naya Rivera has been widened after the checking of cabins and outbuildings by Lake Piru proved fruitless.

The 33-year-old star went missing on Wednesday after taking a boat ride on the lake in California with her four-year-old son Josey. While he was found on the boat alone three hours later, Naya never made it back to the vessel, and the search for her is still ongoing.

Ventura County Sheriff's Department officers expanded their search to include the cabins along Lake Piru, after social media users implored authorities to check the properties for any signs of the star. However, speaking to reporters afterwards, Sgt. Shannon King confirmed that this search did not come up with anything new.

"They're not occupied. Nothing came of it," he shared. "They were just doing the shoreline to make sure nothing has changed. There were a lot of folks that were talking on social media about, 'Oh, check the cabins. Maybe she's there, maybe she's hanging out.'"

King went on to explain: "There's no evidence to say she left the water. It appears to be 100 per cent just a tragic drowning."

The search will continue on Monday with sonar, divers and search and rescue teams, who will perform "visual surface checks."

The news comes as Naya's Glee co-stars Amber Riley and Kevin McHale spoke out about her disappearance on social media.

"Show some respect. All our energy is going toward helping find Naya and praying for her safe return and for her family," Amber tweeted. "No one owes anyone online a performance of grief. This is very real and devastating. Focus on Naya and her family. Not us...We don't matter right now."

Meanwhile, Kevin said he was holding onto "hope" that Rivera was going to be found, writing: "I cannot begin to understand what Naya's family must be feeling. I know the rest of us are completely shattered, but not without hope.

"Please respect her family & their privacy in this moment. Please refrain from judging those who don't show their pain on social media."