Charlize Theron: 'Atomic Blonde 2 is in development'

Charlize Theron has confirmed that an Atomic Blonde sequel is in the works.

The Oscar-winning actress played a ruthless assassin in the hit 2017 thriller, alongside John Goodman, James McAvoy, and Sofia Boutella, which grossed more than $100 million (£79 million) at the worldwide box office.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she revealed a follow-up was in the process of being written over video conferencing app Zoom, and now, she's confirmed that a sequel is in development at Netflix.

“We took (Atomic Blonde 2) to them and Scott Stuber (Head of Original Films at Netflix) was really interested in it," Charlize told Total Film magazine. "We talked to him about it extensively, and we’re in the process of writing it right now. That character was set up in a way where she didn’t really reveal much of herself.

"So I feel like there’s a lot of potential there. The bar’s pretty high, but we’re excited about it.”

Atomic Blonde, directed by David Leitch, followed Charlize's MI6 agent Lorraine Broughton, as she races against time to find a list of double agents on the eve of the collapse of the Berlin Wall in 1989.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Bombshell star teased the possibility of a follow-up to her recently released movie, The Old Guard.

“We went into this talking about (a sequel) as a possibility, and it’s definitely something that excites us," she shared.