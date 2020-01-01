The Old Guard director teases sequels

The Old Guard director Gina Prince-Bythewood has plans for a trilogy.

The new Netflix action movie, which follows a bunch of immortal mercenaries who are being hunted for medical research, has proved popular on the streaming service since it debuted on Friday, and fans have been speculating about a follow-up, given the nature of the ending.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Prince-Bythewood confirmed she and writer Greg Rucka, who adapted his own graphic novel series, have plans for two more films.

"The graphic novel itself is a trilogy," she said. "Where the story goes is pretty phenomenal, so if the audience is for it, I think we are as well."

In a separate chat with Collider, the Beyond the Lights filmmaker explained her reasoning behind teasing future storylines in the film's final scene, which opens up "a possibility of more".

"It was part of the graphic novel, and I always loved it because I felt there would have been a hole, if it didn't end the way it did," she stated. "There's always a fear because you don't want to annoy an audience. I know how I feel when things are left open, but for me, we told the story. It does have a beginning, middle, and end."

And as for whether she would direct the follow-up, she added, "It's been two years, and just coming out of it now, I'm eager for a rest."

A sequel to The Old Guard, which stars Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne and Matthias Schoenaerts, is yet to be officially greenlit by Netflix.