Helen Mirren and Simon Pegg donate belongings to Oxfam auction

Dame Helen Mirren and Simon Pegg are among the A-list stars donating some of their prized possessions to raise funds for non-profit organisation Oxfam.

The Devil Wears Prada star Mirren has handed over a pair of Jimmy Choo sunglasses in a box containing a signed message, while Pegg has offered up a pair of Star Wars cufflinks, which he wore to the U.K. premiere of The Force Awakens, for the charity sale.

"You can’t beat a set of Star Wars related cufflinks worn by Unkar Plutt himself – especially ones that raise money for Oxfam – so get bidding to raise funds for people battling coronavirus around the world," said the actor, who appeared in the 2015 movie.

Other stars helping raise funds via the auction include Liam Gallagher, who has signed a tambourine to be sold, Paloma Faith, who placed a bespoke pair of shoes under the hammer, and DJ Fatboy Slim, who donated an amplifier.

Oxfam was established in 1942 as a confederation of 20 independent charitable organisations, focusing on the alleviation of global poverty. Funds raised will support the organisation's Covid-19 relief efforts.

Basement Jaxx and Glastonbury organisers Michael and Emily Eavis have also donated lots to the auction.