James Van Der Beek loses mum weeks after latest miscarriage

James Van Der Beek has been dealt another tragedy just weeks after losing another child to miscarriage - his mother has died.

The actor posted a heartfelt tribute to his mum, Melinda, to Instagram on Monday, revealing the 70-year-old's passing came as a shock.

"Melinda Van Der Beek 1950-2020," the Dawson's Creek star wrote, "my mom crossed over last week." The news was not unexpected, Van Der Beek said: "Even though we knew this was coming - and had actually thought we were at the end nearly a year and a half ago - I'm still in shock."

The loss comes less than a month after Van Der Beek revealed his wife, Kimberly Brook, had suffered another heartbreaking miscarriage.

The couple lost a baby in November, while he was a contestant on U.S. TV show Dancing With the Stars, and on 20 June, the actor revealed they had since suffered another blow in their attempts to expand their family.

"After suffering a brutal, very public miscarriage last November, we were overjoyed to learn we were pregnant. This time, we kept the news to ourselves," Van Der Beek stated. "But last weekend, once again, 17 weeks in... the soul we'd been excited to welcome into the world had lessons for our family that did not include joining us in a living physical body," he wrote on Instagram.

James and Kimberly, who have now suffered five miscarriages in nine years, share five children, aged from two to nine.