Johnny Depp's ex-assistant alleges Amber Heard was 'abuser in relationship'

Johnny Depp's former personal assistant was "appalled" at Amber Heard's allegations of domestic violence against the actor because he considered the Aquaman star the "abuser in the relationship".

Stephen Deuters made the remarks in a written witness statement submitted to London's High Court as part of Depp's libel case against bosses at News Group Newspapers, over a story published in Britain's The Sun newspaper in 2018, when he was branded a "wife beater".

In the legal document, Deuters revealed he was stunned when he learned the actress had requested a restraining order against Depp as she filed for divorce in 2016.

"At no point did Ms. Heard ever mention any physical abuse and I never saw evidence of any injury to Ms. Heard," he wrote, referring to the "many occasions" he had spent in the couple's presence.

"In contrast, Mr. Depp told me on multiple occasions that Ms. Heard had attacked him or abused him physically and verbally."

He added, "I, along with many others, was extremely surprised and outraged when this hit the press. I knew that Ms. Heard was the abuser in the relationship and I was appalled that she would behave in this way."

Deuters, who has worked for Depp since 2004, also took the witness stand in court on Monday, and claimed he had been present during some of the 14 incidents in which the Pirate of the Caribbean star is alleged to have attacked Heard.

In addition, the former aide insisted he "never" once heard Depp refer to a woman as a "sl*t", "w**re", or "****", as accused by his ex, while also denying ever buying the actor illegal drugs.

Deuters did open up about his close friendship with Depp, admitting he was "regarded almost as family" by the 57-year-old, as defence lawyer Sasha Wass, representing The Sun's publishers, noted he had been promoted to European president of his boss' production company, Infinitum Nihil, showing his "loyalty to him has been rewarded".

"If Mr. Depp or the brand is damaged professionally, you in turn are damaged financially," Wass declared, a statement Deuters acknowledged was accurate.

Deuters' testimony was heard as Depp wrapped up his fifth day on the witness stand, recalling how Heard had allegedly thrown a "haymaker" punch at him on her 30th birthday for arriving late to her party, shortly after he discovered his business managers had lost much of his $650 million (£515 million) fortune.

Depp denies all allegations of domestic violence but has admitted he and his ex had a volatile relationship, during which he struggled with sobriety after quitting drugs.

Two of his exes, Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis, are due to testify via video link on his behalf during the three-week trial, while Heard is also set to share her side of the story.