NEWS Chris Colfer: 'Naya Rivera had otherworldly beauty and talent' Newsdesk Share with :





Glee star Chris Colfer heaped praise on his late castmate, Naya Rivera, after her body was recovered from a lake in California on Monday morning.



The 30-year-old actor, who was among Naya's closest friends from the show, took to social media after Ventura County Sheriff William Ayub confirmed the body discovered by rangers was that of the missing actress, who disappeared while taking a boating trip with her young son on Lake Piru last week.



Posting a photo of the two Glee stars together on set, Colfer wrote: "How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone? If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can’t. Her brilliance and humor were unmatched.



"Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor."



Chris added: "Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be. Sending all my love to her wonderful family and her beautiful son."



The pair's castmates, Jane Lynch and Iqbal Theba, have also shared tributes, while Heather Morris, who played Naya's love interest on the show, revealed she had offered to join the investigators searching for the actress over the weekend.



Pregnant Lea Michele also marked her late co-star's death on Monday as part of a photo montage she posted on social media, which also featured an image of her late boyfriend and Glee castmate Cory Monteith, who died after suffering an accidental overdose on the same day - 13 July - in 2013. Michele also posted a shot of Naya and another of the Glee cast sitting on a bench.



Another former Glee castmate, Jenna Ushkowitz, has also paid tribute to her friend and former co-star.



The 34-year-old actress took to Instagram late on Monday and wrote: "There are no words and yet so many things I want to say, I don’t believe I’ll ever be able to articulate exactly what I feel but... Naya, you were a force and everyone who got to be around you knew it and felt the light and joy you exuded when you walked into a room. You shined on stage and screen and radiated with love behind closed doors.



"I was lucky enough to share so many laughs, martinis and secrets with you. I can not believe I took for granted that you’d always be here. Our friendship went in waves as life happens and we grow, so I will not look back and regret but know I love you and promise to help the legacy of your talent, humor, light and loyalty live on. You are so loved. You deserved the world and we will make sure (son) Josey and your family feel that everyday. I miss you already."