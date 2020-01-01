Elizabeth Debicki learnt valuable lessons from 'super challenging' Tenet shoot

Elizabeth Debicki gleaned valuable lessons working with director Christopher Nolan on the "super challenging" Tenet shoot.

The actress opened up on her role in the spy thriller during an interview with Porter magazine, and said that while landing the gig was similar to winning a golden ticket for Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory from Roald Dahl's classic novel, she was pushed to her limits during filming.

“The extremity of the commitment and the focus – it’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen before," she shared. “Working with someone like Chris, it’s a golden ticket. You know it’s going to be super challenging and you know there are going to be lessons for you.

"Sometimes you uncover them gently and sometimes they come and bite you on the a*s – for me, it was a combination of both."

The actress also touched on her breakout role as Jordan Baker in Baz Luhrmann's adaptation of The Great Gatsby in 2013, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan, Tobey Maguire and Joel Edgerton, and said she still counts her lucky stars she was cast in the opulent drama.

“I look back and I still wonder, what were the odds? I put it down to a little bit of magic," she explained. "I can’t tell you how many times I have thought I was supposed to do something and been distraught if it didn’t work out. But I look back and go, I was just never supposed to, there was just too much ‘push’."

Tenet, also starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, is set to be released on 12 August.