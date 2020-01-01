Kevin McHale believes Cory Monteith helped find Naya Rivera's body on anniversary of his death

Kevin McHale believes his late friend Cory Monteith helped divers find Naya Rivera's body in Lake Piru on the seventh anniversary of his death on Monday.

After her disappearance last Wednesday, authorities finally found a body they believe to be Naya's during a search of a cove in the lake in Ventura County, California.

According to the local sheriff, Naya is believed to have saved her four-year-old son Josey by getting him back onto the boat before drowning herself. Josey was found asleep on the pontoon boat after he and Naya, 33, took a trip out onto the lake earlier in the day.

Following confirmation of her death, Naya's nearest and dearest flocked to social media to pay their respects, with Kevin admitting he thinks Cory had something to do with the discovery of his friend's remains.

"I’m not religious by any means, but you’d be hard-pressed to convince me that Cory didn’t help find our girl today," he wrote on Twitter on Monday night.

"These 2, in many ways, were the male and female versions of one another. So nice, cared deeply, were stupidly talented, the most fun, and really really good people."

Cory died of an accidental drug overdose in 2013, aged 31.

Meanwhile, while many of Naya's Glee co-stars shared lengthy tributes on Twitter and Instagram, Amber Riley admitted she was struggling to find the right words to express her emotions at the difficult time, and instead posted a heartbreaking video of the actress singing alongside Josey - her son with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey.

"My favourite duet partner," Amber wrote alongside it. "I love you. I miss you. I don’t have words right now, just lots of feelings. Rest In Peace Angel, and know that your family will never have to worry about anything."