KJ Apa and Sofia Carson to lead pandemic thriller Songbird

KJ Apa and Sofia Carson have been cast as the leads in the upcoming pandemic thriller Songbird.

The Riverdale actor and Descendants star will play star-crossed lovers in the movie, which started filming in Los Angeles last week. They join a cast which includes Demi Moore, Bradley Whitford, Craig Robinson, Jenna Ortega, Paul Walter Hauser, and Peter Stormare.

New Zealand-born actor Apa shared the casting announcement on his Instagram Stories and wrote in the caption, "Very excited for this. Such a strong team." Carson also retweeted the news.

The independent thriller, produced by Michael Bay, is set two years in the future, when the current coronavirus pandemic is still raging and has become even more serious as the virus continues to mutate. The story follows an essential worker, played by Apa, who has a rare immunity. Like the vast majority of people, his girlfriend, played by Carson, is locked within her home, and the couple has no ability to physically be together. To be with the one he loves, he must overcome martial law, murderous vigilantes and a powerful, well-connected family, led by a matriarch played by Moore, who will stop at nothing to protect her family and maintain her way of life.

Songbird, which is being directed by Adam Mason from a script he co-wrote with Simon Boyes, is one of the first projects to go into production in America following with the lifting of the lockdown, although it was briefly shut down by actors' union SAG-AFTRA.

Apa has played Archie Andrews in teen series Riverdale since 2017 and has also starred in movies such as The Hate U Give and I Still Believe. Carson, who lead the short-lived TV show Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, was recently seen in Netflix dance movie Feel the Beat.