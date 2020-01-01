Viola Davis: 'If black women don't speak up about racism, it'll cost us our lives'

Viola Davis has been vocal in her activism against racism because she 'did not feel worthy of having a voice' when she was younger.

The Widows star opened up on the ongoing battle for racial equality in an interview with Vanity Fair, where she confessed that, as a child growing up Central Falls, Rhode Island, she was 'taught so many things that didn't include me'.

Davis grew up as one of six siblings with an alcoholic and sometimes violent father. Her family was from a poor economic background and she admitted: "When I was younger, I did not exert my voice because I did not feel worthy of having a voice."

Despite being made to feel less than her peers, due to her socio-economic background and the colour of her skin, the star told the publication her sisters Deloris, Diane, and Anita, and her mother, Mae Alice, helped pull her out of 'the hole'.

"(They) looked at me and said I was pretty," she said, "Who's telling a dark-skinned girl that she's pretty? Nobody says it."

"Somewhere in my cellular memory was still that feeling - that I do not have the right to speak up about how I'm being treated, that somehow I deserve it," she continued, adding, "I did not find my worth on my own."

Now, however, the Suicide Squad star is recognised for her drive for change, and she reflected, "I feel like my entire life has been a protest."

"My production company is my protest. Me not wearing a wig at the Oscars in 2012 was my protest," Davis explained, "It is a part of my voice, just like introducing myself to you and saying, 'Hello, my name is Viola Davis.'"